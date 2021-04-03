Short Interest in Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Increases By 38.3%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,200 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 28th total of 904,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aleafia Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

ALEAF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Aleafia Health has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

