Short Interest in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Declines By 19.3%

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 156,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHAL stock opened at $614.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $249.45 and a 12-month high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

