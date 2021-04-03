Short Interest in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Decreases By 20.5%

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apache in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Truist Securities downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Apache by 1,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apache by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apache by 463.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 1,148,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apache by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 779,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

