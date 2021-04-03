Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Grows By 45.8%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

ATASY opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. Atlantia has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

