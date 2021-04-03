Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Drops By 14.7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VRNDF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

