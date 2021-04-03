Short Interest in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Rises By 48.4%

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBSS. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 73,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

Fauquier Bankshares stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.