Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Grows By 40.1%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $30.25 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $30.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

