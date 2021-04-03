Short Interest in Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Declines By 20.0%

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Freestone Resources stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Freestone Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Freestone Resources

Freestone Resources, Inc, an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production.

