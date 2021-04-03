Short Interest in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Decreases By 21.8%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at $16,011,625.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,715 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 391,680 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 349,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FREQ. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of FREQ opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

