Short Interest in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Declines By 17.5%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 437,637 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106,127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 109,908 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FRO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

FRO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,720. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

