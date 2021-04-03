Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Expands By 42.3%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 194,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $13.23 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 70,169 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

