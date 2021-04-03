Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Decreases By 17.6%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 994,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 282.6 days.

LRCDF stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCDF. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.