Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Declines By 16.5%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,212. The company has a market capitalization of $768.83 million, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

