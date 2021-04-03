Short Interest in Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Expands By 41.3%

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,553,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medifirst Solutions stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Medifirst Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Medifirst Solutions

Medifirst Solutions, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing products within the healthcare market for consumer and professional applications. It develops a hand-held mobile laser system, The Time Machine Series lasers to treat temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pains, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasms, temporary increase in local blood circulation, and temporary relaxation of muscles.

