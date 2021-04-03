Short Interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Decreases By 18.4%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 9,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,455. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,530 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

