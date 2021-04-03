Short Interest in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Increases By 37.8%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,999.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

