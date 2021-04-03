Short Interest in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Declines By 14.7%

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 50,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PLBC traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $29.65. 2,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.