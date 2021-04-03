Short Interest in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rises By 31.8%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 161,326 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

