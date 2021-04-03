Short Interest in Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Grows By 43.2%

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SCOTF opened at $80.83 on Friday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70.

Get Scout24 alerts:

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.