Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Expands By 45.8%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 258,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 471,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TRIB opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.91. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 277.50% and a negative net margin of 21.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

