Short Interest in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Drops By 15.3%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,500 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 779,500 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of USM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 95,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,556. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $225,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 315,051 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 11.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

