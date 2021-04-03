Short Interest in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Increases By 47.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $144.28 on Friday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $165.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

