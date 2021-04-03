Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Expands By 46.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

