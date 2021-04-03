Short Interest in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Grows By 42.8%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $805.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veru by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veru by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 142.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

