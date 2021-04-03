Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $160.39

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.39 and traded as high as $166.96. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $166.96, with a volume of 1,547 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.24.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.