SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.13% of SilverBow Resources worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $95.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.64.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

