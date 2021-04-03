Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $196.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks is well-positioned to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio is facilitating several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings were selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi and other Tier-1 players. Moreover, improving iPhone 12 favors growth prospects of the company. Additionally, Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine, and remote work, online learning, and video streaming triggered by coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless, intensifying competition from radio frequency peers like Qorvo and customer concentration risks remain major headwinds, amid Huawei ban and coronavirus crisis led business impacts. Markedly, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Shares of SWKS opened at $187.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.01. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

