SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 8.9%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares rose 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 88,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,102,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,991,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 391,389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SM Energy by 204.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 287,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

