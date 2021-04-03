Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 28,724 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $6,509,720.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28.

SNOW opened at $236.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.