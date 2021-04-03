SnowSwap (SNOW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $688,455.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $688,455.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $34.11 or 0.00057178 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00075725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.80 or 0.00291341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.32 or 0.00793438 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00091166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00028814 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010376 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,826 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

