Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,499 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sony by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sony by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $106.86 on Friday. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNE. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

