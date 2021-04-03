South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. South Jersey Industries posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%.

SJI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 125.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 50.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 276.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

