Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,076,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $12,556,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPB opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.27. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

