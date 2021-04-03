Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPMYY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Spirent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Investec raised shares of Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirent Communications (SPMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.