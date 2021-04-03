Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPMYY. Investec raised Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.84. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirent Communications (SPMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.