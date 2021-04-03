Sport and Leisure Tops One Day Trading Volume of $806,966.00 (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded up 24% against the US dollar. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $78.29 million and approximately $806,966.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sport and Leisure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00139624 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sport and Leisure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sport and Leisure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sport and Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sport and Leisure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.