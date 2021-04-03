Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

