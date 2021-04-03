SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $75,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.