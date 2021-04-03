SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $34,871,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.