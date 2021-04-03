Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of G. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,399,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,912,000 after buying an additional 160,563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after buying an additional 1,470,634 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,241,000 after buying an additional 291,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,763,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

