Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 20,234 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 188.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 103,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.95 and a 1-year high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

