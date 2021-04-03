Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 25,643 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,900 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $19,759,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 645,600 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after acquiring an additional 444,048 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

