Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in SEI Investments by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

