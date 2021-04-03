Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 195,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Shares of Nano Dimension stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.68.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd. engages in the provision of intelligent machines for the fabrication of additively manufactured electronics. Its products and services include DragonFly Pro System, conductive and insulating inks for printed electronics, and optimized multi-material design of complex electronics. The company was founded by Amit Dror and Simon Anthony-Fried in 2012 and headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.