Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,601 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,151,000 after purchasing an additional 543,239 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156,067 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVYA opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

