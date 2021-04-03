SRAX, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SRAX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of SRAX opened at $5.00 on Friday. SRAX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SRAX by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

