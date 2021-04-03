StaysBASE Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, StaysBASE has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. StaysBASE has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $83,182.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaysBASE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00076741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.75 or 0.00292532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.46 or 0.00795933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00090569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00028827 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010351 BTC.

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,925,458 coins and its circulating supply is 3,457,228 coins.

