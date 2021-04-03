Steelcase Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,174 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 977% compared to the average volume of 109 put options.

SCS stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7,371.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 48,574 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $1,362,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 139,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

