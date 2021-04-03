Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STL. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 127.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 92.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 458,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

