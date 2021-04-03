Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $301,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00.

BILL opened at $149.87 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion and a PE ratio of -288.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day moving average is $130.61.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 59.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

